Todd Fuhrman: Russell Wilson has thrived as an underdog, Seattle will bounce back against Rams | FOX BET LIVE



The Seattle Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, and Todd Fuhrman believes Russell Wilson will lead his team on a bounce back victory. Hear why he's going with Seattle in Week 10. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:06 Published 2 days ago

Cousin Sal: I like Russell Wilson & Seahawks to beat Rams in Week 10 | FOX BET LIVE



Cousin Sal describes the Seattle Seahawks as a 'teaser team', a team that will keep the game close and then come out on to at the end. That's what he predicts will happen when they face the Los Angeles.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:19 Published 4 days ago