Masters 2020 Result: Dustin Johnson breaks Augusta National record held by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth to claim Green Jacket and share of whopping $11.5million prize money
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Dustin Johnson finished a record 20 under par to win the 2020 Masters at Augusta and claim the fabled Green Jacket. The PGA Tour Player of the Year claimed just the second major of his career, surpassing the previous course record held by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. Johnson finished five shots clear of Sung-Jae […]
