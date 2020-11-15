Global  
 

Masters 2020 Result: Dustin Johnson breaks Augusta National record held by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth to claim Green Jacket and share of whopping $11.5million prize money

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Dustin Johnson finished a record 20 under par to win the 2020 Masters at Augusta and claim the fabled Green Jacket. The PGA Tour Player of the Year claimed just the second major of his career, surpassing the previous course record held by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. Johnson finished five shots clear of Sung-Jae […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Woods pleased to progress at Augusta

Woods pleased to progress at Augusta 01:12

 Tiger Woods reflects on safely making it through to the weekend at The Masters after posting a second-round 71 at Augusta National.

