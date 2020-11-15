Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giants QB Daniel Jones scampers 34 yards for a rushing touchdown

FOX Sports Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Giants QB Daniel Jones scampers 34 yards for a rushing touchdownNew York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is emerging as a running threat and he continued that Sunday with an impressive 34-yard touchdown, which gave his team a 7-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright: Jones was never going to win this game, Bucs hold on to win v NY Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: Jones was never going to win this game, Bucs hold on to win v NY Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New York Giants. Nick feels the Giants were never going to win because Daniel Jones' best case scenario was a tie & the 4th quarter did not..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:02Published
Will Daniel Jones be the Giants quarterback next season? [Video]

Will Daniel Jones be the Giants quarterback next season?

The Record's Art Stapleton breaks down the future of the Giants and QB Daniel Jones.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:38Published
Patrick Mahomes joins in as social media explodes over Daniel Jones trip [Video]

Patrick Mahomes joins in as social media explodes over Daniel Jones trip

Patrick Mahomes joins in as social media explodes over Daniel Jones trip

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:03Published