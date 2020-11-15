Ronald Jones bursts through the hole and scores 98-yard rushing touchdown vs. Panthers Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Ronald Jones scored the longest rushing touchdown in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history with a 98-yard score against the Carolina Panthers. Jones also became the fourth-ever NFL player to score a 98-plus yard rushing touchdown. Ronald Jones scored the longest rushing touchdown in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history with a 98-yard score against the Carolina Panthers. Jones also became the fourth-ever NFL player to score a 98-plus yard rushing touchdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Skip Bayless breaks down Giants' Daniel Jones 80-yard stumble in Week 7 loss to Eagles | UNDISPUTED



The New York Giants couldn’t get out of their own way last night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did New York give up an 11-point lead, but Daniel Jones also couldn’t quite find the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:00 Published 3 weeks ago

