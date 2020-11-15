Ronald Jones bursts through the hole and scores 98-yard rushing touchdown vs. Panthers
Sunday, 15 November 2020
Ronald Jones scored the longest rushing touchdown in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history with a 98-yard score against the Carolina Panthers. Jones also became the fourth-ever NFL player to score a 98-plus yard rushing touchdown.
