Ronald Jones bursts through the hole and scores 98-yard rushing touchdown vs. Panthers

FOX Sports Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Ronald Jones bursts through the hole and scores 98-yard rushing touchdown vs. PanthersRonald Jones scored the longest rushing touchdown in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history with a 98-yard score against the Carolina Panthers. Jones also became the fourth-ever NFL player to score a 98-plus yard rushing touchdown.
