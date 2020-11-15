Giants QB Daniel Jones scampers 34 yards for a rushing touchdown
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is emerging as a running threat and he continued that Sunday with an impressive 34-yard touchdown, which gave his team a 7-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.
