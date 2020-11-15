Giants QB Daniel Jones scampers 34 yards for a rushing touchdown

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nick Wright: Jones was never going to win this game, Bucs hold on to win v NY Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright reacts to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New York Giants. Nick feels the Giants were never going to win because Daniel Jones' best case scenario was a tie & the 4th quarter did not.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:02 Published 2 weeks ago Will Daniel Jones be the Giants quarterback next season?



The Record's Art Stapleton breaks down the future of the Giants and QB Daniel Jones. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:38 Published 2 weeks ago Patrick Mahomes joins in as social media explodes over Daniel Jones trip



Patrick Mahomes joins in as social media explodes over Daniel Jones trip Credit: nypost Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago