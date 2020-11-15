Teddy Bridgewater injures right knee, when we can expect him back -- Dr. Matt Provencher
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went down with an apparent right knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, breaks down the time line for his potential return.
