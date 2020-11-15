Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teddy Bridgewater injures right knee, when we can expect him back -- Dr. Matt Provencher

FOX Sports Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Teddy Bridgewater injures right knee, when we can expect him back -- Dr. Matt ProvencherCarolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went down with an apparent right knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, breaks down the time line for his potential return.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teddy Bridgewater on working with Matt Rhule a first-year head coach coming out of college | QB7 [Video]

Teddy Bridgewater on working with Matt Rhule a first-year head coach coming out of college | QB7

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater joins Michael Vick to discuss his new head coach Matt Rhule. Bridgewater explains what makes Matt Rhule so unique in his first-season as an NFL head..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Teddy Bridgewater injures right knee, when we can expect him back — Dr. Matt Provencher

Teddy Bridgewater injures right knee, when we can expect him back — Dr. Matt Provencher Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went down with an apparent right knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Former New England...
FOX Sports