Ronald Jones: ‘It feels good’ to get back in the win column and beat the Panthers
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
FOX's Pam Oliver joined Ronald Jones following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Carolina Panthers. Hear Ronald detail the win and how his team was able to get a bounce-back win.
