Aaron Rodgers following tough win vs. Jaguars: ‘I don’t think we’ve played our best game all year’

FOX Sports Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Aaron Rodgers following tough win vs. Jaguars: ‘I don’t think we’ve played our best game all year’According to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers still haven't played their best game of the season. They gutted out a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and Rodgers recounted the details of the game to FOX Sports' Jen Hale afterward.
