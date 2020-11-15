Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Wijnaldum double ends De Boer wait for victory Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Frank de Boer got his first win as Netherlands head coach as two goals from Georginio Wijnaldum led them to a 3-1 Nations League victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina. A friendly loss to Mexico and three consecutive draws, most recently against Spain on Friday, amounted to an inauspicious start for Ronald Koeman’s successor with Oranje. Things were looking up […] 👓 View full article

