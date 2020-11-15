Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Wijnaldum double ends De Boer wait for victory
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Frank de Boer got his first win as Netherlands head coach as two goals from Georginio Wijnaldum led them to a 3-1 Nations League victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina. A friendly loss to Mexico and three consecutive draws, most recently against Spain on Friday, amounted to an inauspicious start for Ronald Koeman’s successor with Oranje. Things were looking up […]
