You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales



England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on October 9, 2020

Related news from verified sources Jack Grealish praises 'brilliant' Gareth Southgate after England beat Ireland Latest Aston Villa news as Jack Grealish reacts to his latest England appearance in a 3-0 defeat of the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium on Thursday night

Tamworth Herald 3 days ago