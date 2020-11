You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MSU announces Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19



Michigan State announced Monday that men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo had tested positive for COVID-19. Brad Galli reports. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:37 Published 6 days ago Ballabhgarh incident: 'Of 32 arrested, 3 tested COVID positive,' informs Faridabad ACP



Faridabad ACP Adarshdeep Singh on November 02 informed that 32 men have been arrested for causing chaos in the 'mahapanchayat' called over murder of Ballabhgarh incident. He further said that out of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago One SOU student-athlete, one coach test positive for COVID-19



On Friday, a symptomatic student-athlete and an asymptomatic coach at Southern Oregon University tested positive for COVID-19, prompting all athletic activities to be suspended through Tuesday. Credit: KDRV Published 3 weeks ago