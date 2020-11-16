Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drew Brees’ apparent rib injury and how it could affect him going forward — Dr. Matt Provencher

FOX Sports Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Drew Brees’ apparent rib injury and how it could affect him going forward — Dr. Matt ProvencherNew Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees sat out the second half on Sunday after he suffered what the team called a rib injury. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, details how such an injury could affect Brees going forward, even if he's able to suit up by next week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like