Hail Murray! Kyler Murray connects with DeAndre Hopkins with seconds remaining to beat Bills
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Kyler Murray completed a stunning 43-yard desperation pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2 seconds left to lift the Arizona Cardinals to a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
