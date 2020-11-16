Global  
 

Hail Murray! Kyler Murray connects with DeAndre Hopkins with seconds remaining to beat Bills

azcentral.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Kyler Murray completed a stunning 43-yard desperation pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2 seconds left to lift the Arizona Cardinals to a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
 
