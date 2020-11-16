Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virat Kohli is very powerful in world cricket: Mark Taylor

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Virat Kohli is "a very powerful guy" in world cricket who can perform both the roles of an aggressive cricketer and a statesman with great aplomb, feels former Australian captain Mark Taylor. The talismanic Indian skipper has grown in stature over the years notching up brilliant record-breaking knocks. "I think he is a very...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indian Premier League cricket: The new normal [Video]

Indian Premier League cricket: The new normal

As the world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket tournament being held in a pandemic year draws to a close, a lot has changed in the way the game is played, viewed and celebrated. The tournament, known for..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:32Published
Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test [Video]

Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF INDIA CRICKET CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI SHOWS: MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA (FILE - JANUARY 13, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA) 1. INDIA CAPTAIN, VIRAT

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:39Published
Virat Kohli turns 32 today, RCB captain eyes maiden IPL trophy as post-birthday present [Video]

Virat Kohli turns 32 today, RCB captain eyes maiden IPL trophy as post-birthday present

Indian cricket team's talismanic batsman and captain Virat Kohli has turned 32 today. The extremely talented cricketer - who is regarded as one of the best batsman in the world across all formats - is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor calls this Indian player as very powerful in world cricket

 Ahead of India's much anticipated tour of Australia, former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor gave his views on the series. India is scheduled to play three ODI's,...
Zee News