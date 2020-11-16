Virat Kohli is very powerful in world cricket: Mark Taylor

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indian Premier League cricket: The new normal



As the world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket tournament being held in a pandemic year draws to a close, a lot has changed in the way the game is played, viewed and celebrated. The tournament, known for.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 24:32 Published 4 days ago Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test



RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF INDIA CRICKET CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI SHOWS: MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA (FILE - JANUARY 13, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA) 1. INDIA CAPTAIN, VIRAT Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:39 Published 6 days ago Virat Kohli turns 32 today, RCB captain eyes maiden IPL trophy as post-birthday present



Indian cricket team's talismanic batsman and captain Virat Kohli has turned 32 today. The extremely talented cricketer - who is regarded as one of the best batsman in the world across all formats - is.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Former Australia captain Mark Taylor calls this Indian player as very powerful in world cricket Ahead of India's much anticipated tour of Australia, former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor gave his views on the series. India is scheduled to play three ODI's,...

Zee News 15 hours ago



