NFL Week 10 recap: Kyler Murray magic, Brees injury, Giants heating up, & more | FOX NFL Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

All of a sudden, the Arizona Cardinals are in the NFC West driver's seat after a wild Hail Mary game-winning pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins to upend the Buffalo Bills. Drew Brees suffered a rib injury, the extent unknown. And the New York Giants have life in the NFC East race after running over the Philadelphia Eagles. All that and more in FOX NFL Sunday's Week 10 recap. 👓 View full article

