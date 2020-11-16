Dominic Thiem beats Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ATP World Tour Finals: Dominic Thiem battles past Stefanos Tsitsipas in opener The Austrian, Thiem, won the ATP Finals opener by edging past the defending champion Tsitsipas in a tough three-setter. The tournament is being staged in...

Zee News 9 hours ago



Thiem beats Tsitsipas in 3 sets in ATP Finals opener Dominic Thiem made sure this year's ATP Finals didn't begin the same way last year's ended. Thiem outlasted Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of the 2019 final,...

Japan Today 5 hours ago



Thiem beats Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener Dominic Thiem avenges his defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year's final with a three-set win as the ATP Finals begin in London for the final time.

BBC News 10 hours ago



