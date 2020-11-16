Global  
 

Dominic Thiem beats Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Dominic Thiem beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening singles match of the ATP Finals on Sunday as Rafael Nadal prepared to launch his bid for a first title at the elite eight-man event. In a repeat of last year's final at London's O2 Arena, won by Tsitsipas, US Open champion Thiem stumbled after winning a first-set tie-break but...
