Suarez confident Atletico Madrid can achieve big things

SoccerNews.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez said he and his team-mates are confident the team can achieve “big things” this season. Suarez swapped Barca for Atletico at the start of the 2020-21 campaign and the Uruguayan has helped the capital club remain the only undefeated side in LaLiga this term. Atletico have won five of their […]
