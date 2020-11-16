Global  
 

‘He’s up there’: Ben Chilwell raves about summer Chelsea FC signing

The Sport Review Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Ben Chilwell has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Timo Werner in a Chelsea FC shirt so far this season. The Germany international has been getting used to life in England and the Premier League after having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer […]
