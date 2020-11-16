Global  
 

Liverpool injury fear with Jordan Henderson to be assessed after suffering possible hamstring issue during Belgium clash

talkSPORT Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Jordan Henderson is set to be assessed after suffering a possible hamstring injury in a potentially huge blow to Liverpool. Henderson, the Reds captain, was withdrawn at half-time of England’s 2-0 defeat by Belgium on Sunday, with manager Gareth Southgate later revealing ‘tightness’ which would be looked in to. “Jordan had a bit of tightness […]
