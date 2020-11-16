Liverpool injury fear with Jordan Henderson to be assessed after suffering possible hamstring issue during Belgium clash Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Jordan Henderson is set to be assessed after suffering a possible hamstring injury in a potentially huge blow to Liverpool. Henderson, the Reds captain, was withdrawn at half-time of England’s 2-0 defeat by Belgium on Sunday, with manager Gareth Southgate later revealing ‘tightness’ which would be looked in to. “Jordan had a bit of tightness […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

