Surfing world mourns loss of Australian star John Shimooka Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The surfing community has paid tribute to former world No 19 John Shimooka, who was found dead at his Australian home on Monday morning.He had recently turned 51.Originally from Hawaii, Shimooka won a tour event in Japan in 1995... The surfing community has paid tribute to former world No 19 John Shimooka, who was found dead at his Australian home on Monday morning.He had recently turned 51.Originally from Hawaii, Shimooka won a tour event in Japan in 1995... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like