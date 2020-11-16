Global  
 

Floyd Mayweather made 20-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa cry with first-round knockout after turning up hours late for $9million Japan exhibition fight on New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve in 2018, Floyd Mayweather was at a different kind of party. The 50-0 boxing icon celebrated the occasion by dancing across the canvas on which he’d just deposited Tenshin Nasukawa three times before the youngster’s corner jumped in to call a halt to their ridiculous contest. Mayweather had flown to Tokyo […]
