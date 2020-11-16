Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool and Tottenham legend Ray Clemence hailed as ‘a fabulous and humble guy’ as former teammates Glenn Hoddle and Pat Jennings pay tribute

talkSPORT Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Ray Clemence’s former Tottenham teammates Glenn Hoddle and Pat Jennings paid tribute to a ‘fabulous guy’ both on and off the pitch. Clemence on Sunday passed away at the age of 72 and will be remembered as a legend of the game. He enjoyed phenomenal success with Liverpool, winning five league titles and three European […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper

Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper 01:31

 Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was arguably one of thegreatest goalkeepers of his generation.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Clemence was a true legend of the game' [Video]

'Clemence was a true legend of the game'

Former Liverpool and England player Jamie Redknapp pays tribute to Ray Clemence who has died at the age of 72, calling him 'a true legend of the game'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:27Published
Southgate pays tribute to 'incredible' Clemence [Video]

Southgate pays tribute to 'incredible' Clemence

England manager Gareth Southgate pays tribute to former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence who died at the age of 72.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20Published
Tributes paid to Ray Clemence [Video]

Tributes paid to Ray Clemence

Gareth Southgate, Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Cole pay tribute to former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence who has died at the age of 72.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:49Published