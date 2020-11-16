Liverpool and Tottenham legend Ray Clemence hailed as ‘a fabulous and humble guy’ as former teammates Glenn Hoddle and Pat Jennings pay tribute
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Ray Clemence’s former Tottenham teammates Glenn Hoddle and Pat Jennings paid tribute to a ‘fabulous guy’ both on and off the pitch. Clemence on Sunday passed away at the age of 72 and will be remembered as a legend of the game. He enjoyed phenomenal success with Liverpool, winning five league titles and three European […]
Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was arguably one of thegreatest goalkeepers of his generation.