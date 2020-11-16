Dustin Johnson’s fiancee Paulina Gretzky dons green jacket during Masters win
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Dustin Johnson received the famous green jacket after winning his first ever Masters on Sunday night - and his fiancee Paulina Gretzky was spotted wearing her own version of the coat at Augusta
