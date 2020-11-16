Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have Wrexham takeover approved with hilarious video announcement, £2m investment and Netflix-style documentary to come
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of Wrexham has been approved by the club’s Supporters Trust. The National League club posted a statement in September identifying two people interested in buying the club, who happened to be the Hollywood stars. Wrexham have been fan owned since 2011 and the Supporters Trust members held a week-long […]
