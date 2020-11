Sources: Nets acquire guard Brown from Pistons Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The Nets are adding guard Bruce Brown in a trade with the Pistons, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In return, Detroit will receive forward Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick, sources said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like