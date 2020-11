You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Russell Wilson just lost his MVP lead' — Skip Bayless on Seahawks' loss to Bills in WK 9 | UNDISPUTED



The Buffalo Bills advanced to 7-2 after holding on to a 44-to-34 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Buffalo forced 4 turnovers, all on Russell Wilson, and they now hold on to a strong lead in the AFC.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:47 Published 1 week ago Todd Fuhrman predicts Buffalo will outlast Seattle in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE



Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are taking on Josh Allen and the Bills, and Todd Fuhrman is going against the grain, predicting Buffalo will outlast Seattle in Week 9. Hear him break down Buffalo's.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:44 Published 2 weeks ago Brandon Marshall reacts to Kyler Murray's Cardinals defeating Russell Wilson's Seahawks in WK 7 | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Brandon Marshall beaks down Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals overtaking Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks in week 7 of the 2020 NFL season. Marshall feels this was a great win for Murray as he has.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:16 Published 3 weeks ago