‘Amazing week of football’ – Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho outdoes himself with sarcastic Instagram post taking aim at international break

talkSPORT Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho being sarcastic and passive aggressive? Well we never! Even by the Tottenham manager’s standards, his latest Instagram post is pure gold. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) In case you weren’t aware, Mourinho really isn’t a big fan of the international break, and the Spurs boss has […]
