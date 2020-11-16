New Man City deal for De Bruyne?

Global  
 

SoccerNews.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed that he is in talks with Manchester City over a new contract with the club. While his current deal isn’t set to expire until 2023, the belief is that City want to tie the Belgian down for as long as they possibly can. De Bruyne continues to serve as one […]
 Pep Guardiola says he has 'unfinished business' at Manchester City after committing his future to the club by agreeing a new two-year deal.

