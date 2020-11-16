Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTED
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Reports were pouring in that the Los Angeles Lakers are close to making a deal for Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder. The Lakers would reportedly send Danny Green and whoever they select with the 28th overall pick in the Draft on Wednesday in exchange for the Thunder guard, who is entering his 8th season. Shannon Sharpe explains why he likes this trade for LeBron James and the Championship Lakers.
San Antonio Spurs might be overhauling their roster. Reports are saying that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in acquiring 4-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green...
