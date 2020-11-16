Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTEDReports were pouring in that the Los Angeles Lakers are close to making a deal for Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder. The Lakers would reportedly send Danny Green and whoever they select with the 28th overall pick in the Draft on Wednesday in exchange for the Thunder guard, who is entering his 8th season. Shannon Sharpe explains why he likes this trade for LeBron James and the Championship Lakers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTED 02:02

 Reports were pouring in that the Los Angeles Lakers are close to making a deal for Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder. The Lakers would reportedly send Danny Green and whoever they select with the 28th overall pick in the Draft on Wednesday in exchange for the Thunder guard, who is entering his 8th...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

' I love this for my Spurs' — Skip on Lakers interest in acquiring DeMar DeRozan for Kuzma, Green | UNDISPUTED [Video]

' I love this for my Spurs' — Skip on Lakers interest in acquiring DeMar DeRozan for Kuzma, Green | UNDISPUTED

San Antonio Spurs might be overhauling their roster. Reports are saying that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in acquiring 4-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:57Published
Shannon Sharpe: It's not AB's fault that Mike Evans isn't pleased with his amount of targets | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: It's not AB's fault that Mike Evans isn't pleased with his amount of targets | UNDISPUTED

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Antonio Brown when they already had two returning thousand-yard receivers, their position coach believes there are plenty of targets to go around. The Bucs..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:16Published
Shannon Sharpe doesn't see Russell Westbrook as the missing piece to any championship team | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe doesn't see Russell Westbrook as the missing piece to any championship team | UNDISPUTED

Russell Wilson wants out of Houston, but if not the Rockets, Shannon Sharpe isn't sure where the dynamic basketball player fits in. Hear him explain to Skip Bayless why he isn't sure Russell Wilson..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:42Published