Xavier reveals his past as a child model: The New Day, Feel the Power, Nov. 16, 2020

The Porsche 911 Turbo has been the quintessential high-performance sports car with everyday usability for the past 45 years. Following the market launch of the 911 Turbo S, the next generation 911 Turbo Coupé and Cabriolet are now being introduced – even more powerful, even faster and even more...
This stunning new smartphone has an expanding screen. The OPPO X 2021 Rollable concept handset was showcased at The OPPO INNO Day 2020 event held in Shenzhen, China in Nov 2020. The handset features a..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published