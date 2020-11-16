Global  
 

Colin Cowherd isn't changing his mind on Lamar Jackson: 'He lost to Bill Belichick in a monsoon!' | THE HERD

FOX Sports Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd isn't changing his mind on Lamar Jackson: 'He lost to Bill Belichick in a monsoon!' | THE HERDColin Cowherd thinks Lamar Jackson is getting way too much blame after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the New England Patriots in Week 10. Colin explains why he isn't changing his opinion on Lamar, who had to face not only Bill Belichick & Cam Newton, but had to battle the elements in this week 10 match up.
