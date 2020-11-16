Global  
 

Gio Reyna scores first-career USMNT goal off free kick, knots things up with Panama, 1-1

FOX Sports Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Gio Reyna netted a goal from a free kick that tied it up for the United States Men's National Team against Panama at 1-1. It was his first career USMNT goal and he became the third-youngest USMNT goal scorer ever.
