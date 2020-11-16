Gio Reyna scores first-career USMNT goal off free kick, knots things up with Panama, 1-1

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicholas Gioacchini nets second goal of the game, puts USMNT up on Panama, 3-1



Watch Nicholas Gioacchini score his second goal of the game and put the United States Men's National Team up 3-1 on Panama. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:08 Published 3 minutes ago Kazakhstan's wonder goal from kick-off!



Kazakhstan's Aybol Abiken scores an incredible goal from the kick-off against Albania in the Nations League surprising their opponents and the commentator! Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:39 Published 12 hours ago Seven-year-old footballer scores 'luckiest goal' after ball strikes his face



This video shows the moment a seven-year-old footballer scored the 'luckiest goal ever' after the ball was smashed into his face - the looped over the goalie.Dad Robert Sedgley was watching his son.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago