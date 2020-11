You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gardener who developed phobia of worms is cured by hypnotherapy



A landscape gardener who was almost forced to give up his career due to a crippling fear of WORMS has been cured by a hypnotist. Andy Morris, 34, would suffer panic attacks and break out into a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:55 Published on September 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Australian swimmer Jack has doping ban cut to 2 years Australian swimmer Shayna Jack, a member of the world record-breaking 4x100m freestyle relay team, has had her doping ban reduced to two years by the Court of...

News24 11 hours ago