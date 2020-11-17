Global  
 

Chelsea FC defender wants to join FC Barcelona in January – report

The Sport Review Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Antonio Rudiger is keen on leaving Chelsea FC to sign for FC Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain. Spanish outlet Sport is reporting that FC Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is keen to strengthen his back-line in January, and that Rudiger is a possible target for the La Liga giants. According […]
