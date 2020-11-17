Global  
 

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles carted off field late in loss to Minnesota Vikings

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Bears QB Nick Foles was carted off the field after being thrown to the ground by Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo late in Monday night's loss.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Bears vs. Vikings: 3 Things To Watch

Bears vs. Vikings: 3 Things To Watch 01:24

 It's a Monday night matchup of teams going in different directions. Here are three things to watch as the slumping Bears host the suddenly surging Vikings at Soldier Field. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

