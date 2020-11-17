Vikings suffocate Bears 19-13, Cousins wins first Monday night game

Cousin Sal likes the Bears against the Vikings tonight — 'It's going to be a nightmare for Kirk Cousins' | FOX Bet Live



Ahead of Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings match up, Cousin Sal breaks down why he likes Nick Foles, Khalil Mack and the Bears to get the win on Monday Night football. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:12 Published 5 hours ago

Colin on Rams' Week 7 win over Bears: 'Let's slow down on the Jared Goff criticism' | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd starts off the day with the Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 7, bringing their season record to 5-2. Colin answers whether last night's game said more about Jared.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:12 Published 3 weeks ago