Vikings suffocate Bears 19-13, Cousins wins first Monday night game

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Vikings suffocate Bears 19-13, Cousins wins first Monday night gameKirk Cousins picked up his first win on Monday Night Football and the Minnesota Vikings' 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Bears vs. Vikings: 3 Things To Watch

Bears vs. Vikings: 3 Things To Watch 01:24

 It's a Monday night matchup of teams going in different directions. Here are three things to watch as the slumping Bears host the suddenly surging Vikings at Soldier Field. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

