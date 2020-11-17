Kirk Cousins, Vikings overcome Patterson return TD to beat Bears
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Kirk Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings overcame a 104-yard kickoff return by Chicago's Cordarrelle Patterson to beat the Bears 19-13 on Monday night.
