Kirk Cousins, Vikings overcome Patterson return TD to beat Bears

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Kirk Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings overcame a 104-yard kickoff return by Chicago's Cordarrelle Patterson to beat the Bears 19-13 on Monday night.
