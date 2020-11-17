Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sources: Rockets finalizing Covington-Ariza trade

ESPN Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The Houston Rockets are finalizing a trade to send Robert Covington to Portland for Trevor Ariza, a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 protected first-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Rockets trade Robert Covington to Blazers in exchange for Trevor Ariza, two first-round picks, per report

 The Blazers get some wing help as the Rockets deal one of their most important pieces from last season
CBS Sports