Sources: Rockets finalizing Covington-Ariza trade
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The Houston Rockets are finalizing a trade to send Robert Covington to Portland for Trevor Ariza, a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 protected first-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
