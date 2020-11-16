Global  
 

Kim Ng introduced as Miami Marlins GM — Full press conference

FOX Sports Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Kim Ng introduced as Miami Marlins GM — Full press conferenceWatch the full press conference for Kim Ng, who was introduced as the Miami Marlins new general manager on Monday morning. Ng becomes the first woman to hold the GM position in an MLB organization.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Miami Marlins Introduce Kim Ng, MLB's 1st Female GM

Miami Marlins Introduce Kim Ng, MLB's 1st Female GM 02:51

 CBS4's Steve Goldstein reports Ng is not only the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations, she is the first female GM among the four major professional sports leagues in North America and the first Asian-American GM in MLB history.

