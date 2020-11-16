Kim Ng introduced as Miami Marlins GM — Full press conference
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Watch the full press conference for Kim Ng, who was introduced as the Miami Marlins new general manager on Monday morning. Ng becomes the first woman to hold the GM position in an MLB organization.
CBS4's Steve Goldstein reports Ng is not only the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations, she is the first female GM among the four major professional sports leagues in North America and the first Asian-American GM in MLB history.