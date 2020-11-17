Racing: Phones red-hot ahead of Ready To Run Sale Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a halt to international buyers attending New Zealand Bloodstock's Ready To Run Sale at Karaka this week, the trusty phone has been worth its weight in gold for many vendors.Ohukia Lodge principal... With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a halt to international buyers attending New Zealand Bloodstock's Ready To Run Sale at Karaka this week, the trusty phone has been worth its weight in gold for many vendors.Ohukia Lodge principal... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

