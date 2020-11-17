Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Racing: Phones red-hot ahead of Ready To Run Sale

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Racing: Phones red-hot ahead of Ready To Run SaleWith the COVID-19 pandemic putting a halt to international buyers attending New Zealand Bloodstock's Ready To Run Sale at Karaka this week, the trusty phone has been worth its weight in gold for many vendors.Ohukia Lodge principal...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like