Marcus Rashford launches book club for children after Manchester United forward campaigns for free school meals during holidays

talkSPORT Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is launching a book club to help children experience the escapism of reading. The England international is teaming up with Macmillan Children’s Books (MCB) to launch the ‘Marcus Rashford Book Club’ and promote reading and literacy among children from all socio-economic backgrounds. Rashford said he wishes he had the chance […]
