The N.B.A. Draft Steal ‘People Sort of Forgot’

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Isaiah Stewart is ready to make his mark on the N.B.A. after a down season at Washington led many to overlook him. “I just have to remind them,” Stewart said. “I have to wake them back up.”
