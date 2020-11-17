The N.B.A. Draft Steal ‘People Sort of Forgot’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What Is Patreon?



What is Patreon? Patreon lets people financially support and reward content creators through a monthly subscription. Business Insider says Patreon is used by podcasters, writers, and YouTubers... Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published 9 hours ago Watch: COVID norms take backseat during Diwali shopping in Madurai



People thronged to a market in Madurai's Vilakkuththun to make purchases, ahead of Diwali. It seems that Diwali celebrations and preparations shadowed COVID-19 and people forgot to follow COVID SOPs... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 5 days ago Costco Updates its Mask Policy



Costco is changing its mask policy to require all shoppers to cover their faces in stores. The updated policy includes people who have medical conditions that they state prevents them from wearing a.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago