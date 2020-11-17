The N.B.A. Draft Steal ‘People Sort of Forgot’
Isaiah Stewart is ready to make his mark on the N.B.A. after a down season at Washington led many to overlook him. “I just have to remind them,” Stewart said. “I have to wake them back up.”
