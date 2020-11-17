BCCI announces MPL Sports as Indian team’s official kit sponsor replacing Nike
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The deal will see the Indian team wearing kits manufactured by MPL Sports. MPL Sports is the sports merchandize brand from Mobile Premier League. The Indian team will be seen donning new jersey's in their upcoming series against Australia.
The deal will see the Indian team wearing kits manufactured by MPL Sports. MPL Sports is the sports merchandize brand from Mobile Premier League. The Indian team will be seen donning new jersey's in their upcoming series against Australia.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources