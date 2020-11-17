Global  
 

Under 2.5 goals at Greece vs Slovenia 8/13 for Wednesday's Nations League matchup

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Competition: Nations League Market: Under 2.5 goals Odds: 8/13 @ 888sport Two sides looking to top their group on the Nations League finale on Wednesday night, Greece will host Slovenia in Athens. Starting with the hosts, knowing that they need three points to top the group in midweek, Greece have impressed many with what has […]
