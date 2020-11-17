Conor Benn v Sebastian Formella date: UK start time, live stream, TV channel and full undercard for welterweight clash
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Unbeaten Conor Benn will return to the ring this weekend as he takes on Germany’s Sebastian Formella. Benn, son of legendary ex-world champion Nigel Benn, was last in action in October 2019 when he beat Stephane Jamoye to retain his WBA continental welterweight. ‘The Destroyer’ is 16 and 0 in his professional career to date […]
