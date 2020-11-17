Conor Benn v Sebastian Formella date: UK start time, live stream, TV channel and full undercard for welterweight clash Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Unbeaten Conor Benn will return to the ring this weekend as he takes on Germany’s Sebastian Formella. Benn, son of legendary ex-world champion Nigel Benn, was last in action in October 2019 when he beat Stephane Jamoye to retain his WBA continental welterweight. ‘The Destroyer’ is 16 and 0 in his professional career to date […] 👓 View full article

