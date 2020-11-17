Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard insists there is no chance he will be forced out of club after ‘entertaining’ letter telling him to leave
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Thomas Sandgaard insists he is the legal and rightful owner of Charlton Athletic after he was sent a letter telling him to leave the club. The letter was sent by Paul Elliott who claims the recent takeover of the Addicks by Sandgaard contravened a court injunction to prevent East Street Investments from selling the club. […]
