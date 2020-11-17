Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard insists there is no chance he will be forced out of club after ‘entertaining’ letter telling him to leave Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Thomas Sandgaard insists he is the legal and rightful owner of Charlton Athletic after he was sent a letter telling him to leave the club. The letter was sent by Paul Elliott who claims the recent takeover of the Addicks by Sandgaard contravened a court injunction to prevent East Street Investments from selling the club. […] 👓 View full article

