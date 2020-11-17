Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard insists there is no chance he will be forced out of club after ‘entertaining’ letter telling him to leave

talkSPORT Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Thomas Sandgaard insists he is the legal and rightful owner of Charlton Athletic after he was sent a letter telling him to leave the club. The letter was sent by Paul Elliott who claims the recent takeover of the Addicks by Sandgaard contravened a court injunction to prevent East Street Investments from selling the club. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bowyer: Sandgaard has saved Charlton [Video]

Bowyer: Sandgaard has saved Charlton

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom, Charlton Athletic's new owner Thomas Sandgaard and first-team manager Lee Bowyer reveal their delight with the completion of the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:33Published