Mike Tyson was left speechless when Glenn McCrory arrived for training in plimsolls and string vest but the Brit gave heavyweight champions a black eye
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Mike Tyson didn’t know what to think when Glenn McCrory turned up at the gym in Atlantic City. A mix-up on his flight from Newcastle to America saw the Brit arrive before his luggage and he had to improvise on clothing before stepping into the ring with the heavyweight champion of the world. “I had […]
