Paulina Gretzky’s famous father and whirlwind engagement to Dustin Johnson
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Masters winner Dustin Johnson’s fiancee Paulina Gretzky stole the show at his Augusta triumph this weekend - and she has a multi-millionaire background of her own thanks to her famous father and successful career
Masters winner Dustin Johnson’s fiancee Paulina Gretzky stole the show at his Augusta triumph this weekend - and she has a multi-millionaire background of her own thanks to her famous father and successful career
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources