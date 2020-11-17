Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paulina Gretzky’s famous father and whirlwind engagement to Dustin Johnson

Daily Star Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Paulina Gretzky’s famous father and whirlwind engagement to Dustin JohnsonMasters winner Dustin Johnson’s fiancee Paulina Gretzky stole the show at his Augusta triumph this weekend - and she has a multi-millionaire background of her own thanks to her famous father and successful career
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Paulina Gretzky and Fiancé Dustin Johnson Celebrate His First Masters Win with a Kiss

Paulina Gretzky and Fiancé Dustin Johnson Celebrate His First Masters Win with a Kiss 01:08

 Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson got engaged in 2013 and have two sons together

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention [Video]

Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention

Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:42Published
Paulina Gretzky celebrates 'No. 1' Dustin Johnson with bikini adventure [Video]

Paulina Gretzky celebrates 'No. 1' Dustin Johnson with bikini adventure

Paulina Gretzky celebrates 'No. 1' Dustin Johnson with bikini adventure

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:30Published