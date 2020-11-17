Catriona Le May Doan, 2-time gold medallist, named Canada's chef de mission for Beijing Olympics

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chandigarh's Artist makes portrait of Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior using hockey, ball



On the 97th birth anniversary of Balbir Singh Senior, an artist made his portrait with hockey and ball at Sector-42 hockey stadium. Legendary hockey player Balbir Singh Senior was an Olympic gold.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57 Published on October 10, 2020 Olympic gymnast launches unique new fragrance to smell like fresh laundry



Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock has starred in a series of spoof ads tolaunch a unique new perfume capturing the essence of freshly launderedclothes. New scent has been specially created to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on October 7, 2020