Catriona Le May Doan, 2-time gold medallist, named Canada's chef de mission for Beijing Olympics
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that Catriona Le May Doan has been appointed chef de mission for Team Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. As Scott Russell writes, the two-time gold medallist in speedskating sounds ready to do battle.
